CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Manton man on parole from a similar conviction was arraigned recently in Wexford County's 84th District Court on domestic violence and assault charges.
Kurtis Ryan Peterson was charged with domestic violence third offense and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on Aug. 7 in Cherry Grove Township. A habitual offender third offense was added to the domestic violence offense, which doubles the maximum penalty on that offense.
If convicted, Peterson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Peterson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Aug. 7, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were sent to a report of a felonious assault at a home in Cherry Grove Township, according to a press release from the MSP. Once on scene, the victim in the alleged assault said her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and a friend as she tried to retrieve some personal items that she had left at his home, police said.
Peterson was identified as a suspect and police said he was interviewed at his home. As a result of the interview, he was placed under arrest. Police said Peterson was on parole for domestic assault at the time of his arrest.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 18.
