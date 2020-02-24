Manton man charged with drunken driving

CADILLAC — A 53-year-old Manton man is facing two motor vehicle offenses including drunken driving after he was arraigned recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
David Lee Barkley was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Feb. 15 in Cedar Creek Township.
If convicted, Barkley faces between one and five years in prison and fines of $500 to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges in question are only accusations. Barkley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10% of $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.