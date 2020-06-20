Manton man charged with felonious assault

CADILLAC — A 56-year-old Manton man was charged with felonious assault after he was recently arraigned in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Charles Lynn Rogers was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a hatchet, for his connection with an incident on May 26 in Liberty Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the assault charge, which enhances the four years and/or $2,000 penalty to up to 15 years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Rogers is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team, the Cadillac MSP Post, and the Wexford County Sheriff worked together to locate Rogers. Police also informed the public that since Rogers had a felony warrant issued for his arrest, anyone who assisted him in his attempts to avoid arrest would be charged with assisting or harboring a fugitive.
Rogers was located and taken into custody in the Evart area without incident. Charges also will be sought for at least one individual for harboring a fugitive, according to a previous release by police.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 23.
