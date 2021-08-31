CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Manton man faced a domestic violence-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Seth Carlton Ott was charged with domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on April 12 in Liberty Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Ott faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Ott is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.