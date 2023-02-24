CADILLAC — A 65-year-old Manton man faced a charge of felony domestic violence during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Ronald Wayne Kolanowski was charged with one count of domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 21 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Kolanowski faces up to five years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Kolanowski is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.