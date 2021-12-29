LAKE CITY — A Manton man faces a felony operating while intoxicated charge after he was arrested on Christmas Eve.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police, on Friday, Dec. 24, at approximately 11:03 p.m. a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was dispatched to a vehicle in the roadway with front end damage. The vehicle was parked on Walker Road near North Blodgett Road in Caldwell Township.
When the trooper arrived, he saw the driver, 33-year-old Gregory Jon Heeren II from Manton, standing outside the vehicle. Heeren displayed signs of intoxication. Sobriety tests were administered, and Heeren was placed under arrest. He was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail.
Heeren was charged in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County for one count felony operating while intoxicated third offense and one count of driving while license suspended. He was given a $10,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on January 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.
