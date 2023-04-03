CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Manton man faced multiple criminal offenses in Wexford County 84th District Court stemming from a fleeing police incident.
Kyle Larry Hurlburt was charged with one count each of fourth-degree police officer fleeing, possession of firearms under the influence, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving for his connection with an incident on March 29 in Liberty Township.
If convicted of the felony fleeing offense, Hurlburt faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hurlburt is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.