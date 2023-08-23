CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Manton man faced methamphetamine and alcohol-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County 84th District Court.
Kurt Von Mueller II was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Aug. 16 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related felony, Mueller II faces up to 40 years and/or $60,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Mueller II s presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated that troopers conducted a traffic stop at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 16 on Mitchell Street near 13th Street in Cadillac. During the traffic stop, police said troopers allegedly observed a torch on the lap of a female passenger.
Police said she was asked to exit the vehicle and Mueller II got out of the vehicle first to allow her to exit from the back seat. When he exited, police said troopers allegedly noticed an open can of beer next to him. Further investigation found Mueller II also was allegedly in possession of a large amount of drug paraphernalia and a small container of suspected methamphetamine.
As a result, police said Mueller II was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail. The driver and the other two passengers were released from the scene.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 22.
