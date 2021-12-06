Manton man charged with meth delivery offense

CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Manton man faced a charge that alleged he was trying to deliver methamphetamine during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Thomas Scott Schwab was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with incidents on Dec. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted, Schwab faces up to 80 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Schwab is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated at 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 3 a trooper stopped a vehicle on East 16 Road near North 39 Road in Cedar Creek Township. The driver, later found to be Schwab, was found to have about 25 grams of heroin and methamphetamine, according to police.
Schwab was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 14.
