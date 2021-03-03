CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Manton man faced a potential life sentence during his arraignment on a methamphetamine-related offense in 84th District Court.
Edward Patrick Wayne Gray was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 14 in Cherry Grove Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Gray faces up to life in prison.
Gray was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
