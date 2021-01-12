CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Manton man was charged with a methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Dustin John Singleton was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 6 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Singleton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $20,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 19.
