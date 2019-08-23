Manton man charged with meth-related offense

CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Manton man is facing a methamphetamine-related charge after he was arraigned Tuesday in 84th District Court.
Isiah Thomas Baldwin was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 16 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Baldwin faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Baldwin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10 percent of $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.
