CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Manton man faced multiple drug possession offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Matthew Ryan Gray was charged with possession of para-fluorofentanyl less than 25 grams, second or subsequent offense and possession of Oxycodone less than 25 grams, second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 15 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Gray faces up to life in prison on both offenses.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Gray is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Gray was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 5.
