CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Manton man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses after he was arraigned recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Christopher Lee Boller was charged with counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, domestic violence, two counts of assault or assault and battery, and animals abandoning/cruelty to one animal for his connection with an incident on or between Oct. 10-11 in Manton and Cadillac. If convicted, Boller faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines on the felony offenses.
The charges in question are only accusations. Boller is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court set bond at $15,000 cash or surety and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Oct. 20.
