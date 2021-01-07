CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Manton man was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct and two alcohol-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Aaron Leon Everett was charged with one count each of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, operating while intoxicated second offense and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on Jan. 3 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted, Everett faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Everett is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Everett was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Jan. 12.
