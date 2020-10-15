CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Manton man is facing police officer assault, resist or obstruct and trespassing offenses after his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
James Robert Walton was charged with two counts of police officer ARO, operating while intoxicated and trespassing for his connection with an incident on Oct. 9 in Greenwood Township. If convicted, Walton faces up to two years and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. Walton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court set bond at $25,000 cash or surety, and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 20.
