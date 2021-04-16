CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Manton man faced a police officer assault, resist or obstruct offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Joshua David Morris was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on April 11 in Colfax Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Morris faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Morris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 20.
