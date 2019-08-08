Manton man charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct

CADILLAC — A Manton man faces prison time in connection with an incident involving Cadillac Police Sgt. Chris Maslin.
Allan Clark Stephens-Burns, 34, was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct following an incident that occurred Aug. 2 in Cadillac.
A habitual offender, second offense notice was added to charges.
According to court records, Stephens-Burns has a previous conviction of attempted police officer fleeing third degree.
As a result of the enhanced sentencing, Stephens-Burns faces up to three years in prison.
Bond for Stephens-Burns has been set at $5,000 and a probable cause conference has been scheduled for Aug. 13.
