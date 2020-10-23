CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Manton man was arraigned on a single felony offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Brandon James Wetterman was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on March 30 in Liberty Township. If convicted, Wetterman faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge in question is only an accusation. Wetterman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Wetterman on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 27.
