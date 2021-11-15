CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Manton man faced a single felony offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
David Thomas Hawkins was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Oct. 8 in Cadillac. If convicted, Hawkins faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hawkins is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.