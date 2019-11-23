Manton man charged with resisting police, driving offenses

CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Manton man faced multiple offenses including police assault, resist or obstruct after his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Hayden Kyle Rose was charged with police assault, resist or obstruct, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on Nov. 19 in Haring Township. If convicted, Rose faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. Rose is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A press release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stated a trooper made a traffic stop at 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 19 on a vehicle with defective equipment. The vehicle was traveling north on Mackinaw Trail near The Home Depot in Haring Township. The driver of the vehicle was found to be Rose who also had a 23-year-old female passenger from Manton riding with him, according to police.
Rose was asked by the trooper to produce his driver's licenses and he indicated he didn't have one. Police said the female passenger also stated she was unable to drive. The trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Rose appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said.
When the trooper ordered Rose out of the vehicle so he could perform sobriety tests, police said Rose refused. He did, however, eventually exit the vehicle but had his fists raised. Police said he allegedly told the trooper he would fight.
Rose didn't obey the trooper's commands and was taken into custody. The vehicle was registered to the female passenger and she was cited for allowing a suspended person to operate a vehicle, police said.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 26.
