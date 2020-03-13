Manton man charged with two drug-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Manton man is facing two drug-related offenses after his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court Thursday.
Christopher Lee Gray was charged with one count each of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense and delivery or manufacture of heroin less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with incidents occurring on March 12 in Cadillac. If convicted, Gray faces up to eight years in prison and/or fines as high as $50,000 on the cocaine-related offense and up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines on the heroin-related offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Gray is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10% of $10,000 bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 24.
