MANTON — Lately, Scott Chittle has been getting used to complete strangers approaching him and asking, “are you the guy with the ice rink?”
Indeed he is, and for the third year in a row, with the help of donations from people in the community, Chittle has expanded his rink to accommodate even more skaters.
Chittle, who has two young children, built the rink for the first time in December 2020 at a time when many school sporting events were canceled due to the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic.
“Something to get off the couch,” Chittle said at the time. “I needed to do something to get these kids out and about. Their parents, too. Plus, I’m 50 years old. This is a good winter exercise program for me.”
It didn’t take long for word of the rink to spread throughout the area and, eventually, throughout the country. A number of national news organizations covered the story, including CBS News and Reader’s Digest, which included the city of Manton in its annual “Nicest Places in America” contest last year.
That media coverage in turn led to numerous people and businesses reaching out to Chittle to offer words of encouragement and support, not to mention money and other donations. One company sent him five ice shovels and a street sweeping machine valued at around $3,000 to help clean snow off the rink; another donated a $2,000 skate sharpening machine; yet another donated $1,500 worth of lights to illuminate the rink at night; and still another provided Chittle with four life-size “Fathead” posters of athletes to hang around his house.
This year, support for the ice rink remains as strong as ever: recently, the Manton City Commission voted to cover the cost of filling Chittle’s rink with 25,000 gallons of water; area resident Corey Fullerton sold cookies and other baked goods to raise $700 toward the rink; Lutke Forest Products and Woodstar Forestry donated hundreds of dollars’ worth of wood to burn in campfires during Saturday skate parties at the rink; a youth hockey club in Cadillac donated dozens of pads for kids to wear; and McBain Grain Co. offered to sell Chittle a brand new tarp for the rink at wholesale cost — an offer he gratefully accepted.
Over the summer, Chittle also expanded the area of the rink, first by Rototilling his lawn, then flattening it out. The rink now is 80 feet long, which is 30 feet longer than the original rink built in 2020.
While the rink is filled with water now, Chittle said it’s not quite ready yet for skating. He anticipates by the middle of next week that it will be, weather dependent.
Once the ice is solid, Chittle plans to host stake parties every Saturday at his home. During these events, which last from around 4 to 8 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy the rink, a meal and a campfire, all at no cost.
Just as people have come forward to help build the rink each year, Chittle said he has been approached a number of times by people who offer to pay for the cost of hosting a Saturday skate party.
“It’s been remarkable,” Chittle said about the strong level of support that he’s received from people who hear about the rink and want to help.
“It’s small-town life, you know?” Chittle said. “It takes a village.”
The rink is located at Chittle’s home at 208 North Division St. in Manton. Once it’s up and running, Chittle said people are welcome to use it any time, assuming that the snow has been cleared off it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.