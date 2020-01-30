CADILLAC — A 63-year-old Manton man faced two marijuana-related offenses from 2017 after he was arraigned Wednesday in 84th District Court.
Timothy Lee Hallett was charged with delivery or manufacture of marijuana second or subsequent offense and possession of marijuana or synthetic equivalents second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 15, 2017, in Cadillac. If convicted, Hallett faces up to eight years in prison and/or $40,000 for the delivery charge and up to two years and/or $4,000 in fines on the possession charge.
The charges in question are only accusations. Hallett is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Hallett was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 4.
