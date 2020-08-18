CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Manton man was charged with a drug-related felony and multiple misdemeanors after he was arraigned in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Robert James Sprague was charged with one count of possession of tramadol second or subsequent offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, operating a motor vehicle without security, and unlawful use of a license plate/registration/title for his connection with an incident on May 12 in Haring Township.
If convicted of the drug offense, Sprague faces up to four years and/or $4,000.
The charges in question are only accusations. Sprague is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 25.
