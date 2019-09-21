CADILLAC — A 62-year-old Manton man was arraigned Friday in 84th District Court for his connection with a June off-road vehicle crash that resulted in the death of his ex-wife.
Alan Ray Kimbel was charged with off-road vehicle — operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing death for his connection with an incident on June 18 in Liberty Township. If convicted, Kimbel faces up to 15 years in prison and/or fines as high as $10,000.
In June, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said the name of the woman killed was 61-year-old Nanette Michele Kimbel.
Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor said Nanette Kimbel and Alan Kimbel had been married but divorced sometime during the 1980s. Piskor also said the former couple remained friendly over the years and had been reconnecting before the June 18 crash. Piskor also said the crash is believed to be completely accidental.
At 12:48 a.m. June 18, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding the Yamaha side-by-side crash at the intersection of North 43 Road and East 12 3/4 Road north of Manton, according to a press release issued by police this past June. It was reported to dispatchers Nanette Kimbel was trapped under the vehicle and was in standing water in a ditch.
After the vehicle was removed from atop Nanette Kimbel, CPR was started, according to the June press release. Nanette Kimbel was then transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for further treatment, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital and the investigation showed she was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash when it occurred.
A second person was believed to have been injured in the crash but was not present at the scene, according to the June press release. Piskor said the investigation showed the second person to be Alan Kimbel. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police including an accident reconstructionist, North Flight EMS and the Manton Fire Department.
A 10% of $25,000 bond was issued by the court and Alan Kimbel's probable cause conference was scheduled at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.