Manton man facing life on meth-related charge

CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Manton man faced a methamphetamine-related charge following his recent arraignment in 28th Circuit Court.
Isiah Thomas Baldwin stood mute to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with a June 16 incident in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Baldwin faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Baldwin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond issued by the court was continued.
