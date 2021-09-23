CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Manton man faced a methamphetamine-related offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Franklin Roy Stauffer was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on April 22 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty to up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Stauffer faces a potential life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Stauffer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 28.
