CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Manton man faced multiple felony offenses involving drugs and weapons during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Dustin John Singleton entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edge stabbing device or knife and a machete and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on May 30 in Antioch Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, Singleton which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Singleton faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Singleton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and that was continued.
