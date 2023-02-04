CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Manton man was charged recently on two drug dealing felonies during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Sean Alexander McQueen stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl less than 50 grams for his connection with an incident on Dec. 16 in Springville Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the penalty on the primary offense by twice the maximum.
If convicted of either the methamphetamine or Fentanyl offenses, McQueen faces up to 40 years in prison and/or fines as high as $50,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. McQueen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
McQueen’s previously set bond was continued by the court.
