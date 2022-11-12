CADILLAC — A 46-year-old Manton man faced a retail fraud offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Johnny Lee Cole was charged with one count of first-degree retail fraud second or subsequent offense notice for his connection with an incident on Aug. 5 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Cole faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Cole is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Cole on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.