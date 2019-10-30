Manton man facing up to life on multiple CSC offenses

CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Manton man was charged recently in 28th Circuit Court with multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses punishable by up to life in prison.
Bruce Wayne Burns II was charged with three counts of first-degree CSC, person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, one count of first-degree CSC, relationship and one count of second-degree CSC, person under 13 and defendant 17 or older for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of April 6, 2015-April 6, 2018 in Manton. If convicted, Burns II faces up to life in prison on each of the first-degree CSC charges and up to 15 years for the second-degree CSC offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Burns II is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10% of $10,000 bond was continued by the court.
