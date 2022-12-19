Manton man gets mortgage payment as part of Believe wish

MANTON — This time of year, there are lots of tasty treats and eats, but not for George Akers.
The 78-year-old Manton man can’t eat most things any time of the year, but during the holidays the temptations are harder to resist. The alternative to restraint is becoming sick to his stomach, vomiting and other gastrointestinal issues.
When it comes to what his ailments are, Akers said you name it, he has probably been diagnosed with it. Crohn’s Disease, check. Colitis, check. He said he pretty much has been diagnosed with every disease there is when it comes to his stomach and gastrointestinal health.
“I was taking shots that were $1,000 apiece. They weren’t even touching it,” he said.
When his problems started, George said he weighed around 230 pounds but he eventually lost more than 100 pounds and told his doctors something needed to be done because he was wasting away. He said if something didn’t happen his other organs would start to shut down because of the lack of nourishment.
Eventually, the doctors told George he was going to need a short bowel reconstruction surgery. During the surgery, however, George said the doctors opened him up and realized they couldn’t fix it. As a result, he is now stuck where he is limited to eating maybe a half cup of food at a time and that food has to be something that requires the least amount of work from his body to digest.
That means no fruit, vegetables, nuts or other things that are hard to digest. George said he loves cashews but he can’t even have one anymore. He also can’t eat meat.
Instead, George has total parenteral nutrition pouches of liquid nourishment that are ingested through a port in his chest. These pouches supply all daily nutritional requirements. Like the old television commercials about spaghetti sauce used to say about its ingredients, everything George needs is in the pouch. The nutritional benefits of proteins like meat and nuts, it’s in there. Vegetables, fruit grains, vitamins, minerals, it’s in there.
As you would expect, this type of care is expensive and a lot of George’s limited resources go to making sure he has all the medical care he needs.
For that reason, George’s daughter Mickie Viox decided to nominate her father to receive a single mortgage payment to help give him a financial break. While she tries to help him when she can, Mickie said he is a proud man who doesn’t like to take handouts. The Believe contest, however, is a little different.
“My mom passed away last Christmas Eve. He was a hard worker and has a lot of health issues. He doesn’t ask for help,” she said. “He has used lots of money for his health care bills and he still has a mortgage. He is trying to pay that with Social Security.”
Mickie said he also is dedicated and giving to things like his church and people in need. Being mechanically inclined, Mickie said her father will help people fix a lawnmower or their vehicle. She said they will go and check on George and make sure he has the things he needs like clothing and supplies, but help with his bills is something he will not accept.
“This will help him not have to worry for a month,” she said.
George said he was surprised when he found out his daughter had entered him into the Believe contest. When he found out he was going to have his wish granted, he said it saved the day because it is helping him make the payment. It was a blessing.
The person who donated the money for George’s mortgage payment wished to remain anonymous, but being able to help him is all she needs.
“When you get to a certain age, if you can help people it is all that matters. If you can help people, you should,” the donor said. “I have been reading the paper for years and I liked when they started doing this. I like that people are nominating others and even though they may not be able to help them, they are thinking about them.”
With the help of community partners like this anonymous donor, the newspaper is granting wishes for the couch, dental work, tires, a mortgage payment and more as part of the Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign. The contest was open to residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties. Employees of the Cadillac News and their immediate family members were ineligible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.