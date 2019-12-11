TRAVERSE CITY — A 33-year-old Manton man recently was sentenced in Grand Traverse County on charges stemming from his connection with an incident involving the sexual assault of two teens last December.
Christopher Dale Wagenschutz was sentenced in 13th Circuit Court in Traverse City to 16 years and eight months-25 years in prison with 295 days credited after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct during the commission of a felony. He also was ordered to pay $258 in fines and fees.
As part of his plea, Wagenschutz had charges of kidnapping/child enticement, two additional counts of first-degree CSC during the commission of a felony and felony firearms dismissed at sentencing.
He also is serving a concurrent prison sentence connected to the same incident in Wexford County.
Wagenschutz was sentenced in April to between 7 and 15 years in prison for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, 365 days in jail for fourth-degree CSC and fourth-degree child abuse and 90 days in jail for two counts each of harboring runaways and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Wagenschutz pleaded no contest in March to the nine offenses for his connection with incidents occurring between June 9, 2018, and Dec. 17, 2018, in both Cadillac and Manton. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
The case started on Dec. 7, 2018, when parents of the two victims reported their children did not come home after school. Within hours of starting the investigation, Cadillac Police uncovered romantic messages and a fake Facebook profile set up for secret communications between Wagenschutz and the two children.
On Dec. 8, 2018, police had the last known cellphone locations, bank account records, and several other tips. Immediately, multiple law enforcement agencies including city, county, and state, worked together to look for Wagenschutz and the two victims. The search covered Wexford, Grand Traverse, and Kalkaska counties.
At first, police said they were not able to issue an Amber Alert because of state guidelines, but the state did issue a warning about the girls through a “be on the lookout.‘
Nearly the entire Cadillac Police Department was working on the case on Dec. 8, 2018, as well as the Michigan State Police, Traverse Narcotics Team, Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
A Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer was patrolling Kalkaska on Dec. 8, 2018, when he found the girls and Wagenschutz, according to a DNR news release.
The conservation officer and an officer from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest Wagenschutz, who had a firearm when he was apprehended. The two girls were removed from Wagenschutz’s vehicle and did not appear harmed.
Eventually, Wagenschutz and the girls were turned over to the Cadillac Police Department, according to the DNR news release.
On Dec. 9, 2018, Wagenschutz was charged in 84th District Court on four misdemeanor offenses including two charges of harboring runaways and two counts of contributing to delinquency. On Dec. 27, 2018, Wagenschutz was charged with felony kidnapping by enticement for the one victim who was under 14. On Jan. 19, charges of felony firearm, gross indecency, and second-degree CSC and three counts of first-degree CSC were added to the Wexford County case.
