Manton man has CSC appeal denied by MI Supreme Court

CADILLAC — A 65-year-old Manton man recently had his request for an appeal of 2020 criminal sexual conduct conviction denied by the Michigan Supreme Court.
In an order from the court dated July 6, it stated the application for leave to appeal the Jan. 29 order of the Michigan Court of Appeals by Jimmy Allen Rollo Sr. was considered and denied because the supreme court judges were "not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed" by them. In the January Michigan Appeals Court order, presiding judge the Hon. David H. Sawyer signed an order that stated the delayed application for leave to appeal was denied for "lack of merit on the grounds presented."
The court of appeals order also said that the Hon. Douglas B. Shapiro would have granted the delayed application for leave to appeal. No other information about the appeal was mentioned in either order.
Rollo Sr. was sentenced to 11 months in jail after he pleaded no contest to one count of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of June 1, 2017-Sept. 1, 2017 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, Rollo Sr. had a charge of second-degree CSC dismissed.
He also pleaded no contest in February 2020 and was sentenced in April 2020 to one year in the Wexford County Jail to fourth-degree child abuse for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of June 1, 2015-Sept. 1, 2015 in Cedar Creek Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permitted the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Rollo Sr., however, didn't attempt to appeal the child abuse conviction.
At the time of Rollo's sentence, COVID-19 was shutting down many things and altered how the court and jail system operated. As a result, Rollo had his sentence held in abeyance and was placed on a tether until he could be housed safely in jail. He started serving his sentence in June 2020. Rollo Sr. was released from the Wexford County in April 2021.
