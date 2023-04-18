LAKE CITY — A 45-year-old Manton had several charges involving criminal sexual conduct and possession of child sexually abusive material dismissed in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court but will have new charges filed against him.
Nathan Gary Christensen had two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim under 13, defendant 17 or older, five counts of first-degree CSC, victim under 13, defendant 17 or older, three counts of second-degree CSC, victim under 13, defendant 17 or older, and one count each of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and child sexually abusive activity dismissed for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Aug. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022, in Caldwell Township.
The dismissal is part of a settlement agreement where Christensen will be allowed to serve a prison sentence in Federal prison for Child Sexually Abusive Material-related offenses from a separate case and a plea was taken in Federal Court, court records indicate.
Those court records also state that to effectuate the plea agreement in this case, the parties stipulate to dismiss this case without prejudice and the prosecution will refile charges, at which time, it is expected that the Christensen will plead guilty or no contest to two counts of first-degree CSC with the understanding that his sentence in this file will run concurrent to the federal case and this plea will resolve known matters with law enforcement.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said a new complaint was filed without Child Sexually Abusive Material counts due to Child Sexually Abusive Material charges filed and plead to in federal court. He also said the same counts cannot be pursued in federal and state court. A new complaint was filed in state court with multiple CSC counts that are pending, according to Den Houten.
Christensen is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court on Tuesday, April 18. When he is arraigned, the charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Christensen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
