Manton man headed to prison for domestic violence conviction, probation violation

CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Manton man was sentenced to prison recently after he took a plea regarding domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment offenses in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Isiah Thomas Baldwin was sentenced recently to between 16 months-5 years in prison with 74 days credited after he pleaded no contest to one count of domestic violence and attempted unlawful imprisonment for his connection with an incident on Jan. 26 in Cedar Creek Township. He also pleaded guilty to a third offense notice that was added to the domestic violence offense, court records indicate.
As part of the plea, charges of unlawful imprisonment and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and a habitual offender fourth offense notice were dismissed at sentencing.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Baldwin was convicted last October for possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to jail time, fines, and 24 months probation. While on probation, he was charged for his connection to the January incident.
The conviction for the January incident also resulted in a probation violation on his drug-related case. As a result, Baldwin was sentenced recently to between 16 months-10 years in prison with 199 days credited for the probation violation.
Elmore said the strangulation and habitual offender enhancement were dismissed as part of a pretrial agreement. He also said proving strangulation is different than choking and COVID-19 has stopped courts in Wexford County from doing trials.
"The right to a speedy trial limits our ability to keep people in pretrial detention. Victims want and need closure. Plus, the Victims’ Rights Act requires the prosecutor to take into consideration the victim’s opinion on a resolution," Elmore said. "The victim, in this case, did not want to see Baldwin go to prison."
Although his office compromised with the victim by dismissing the strangulation charge, Elmore said his office still sought some prison time as jail and probation have not worked. As part of his recent proceedings related to the probation violation, Elmore said the court terminated his probation. This tells future courts, probation has not worked in the past.
