Manton man headed to prison for stolen vehicle, arson convictions

CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Manton man was sentenced to prison recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court for stolen vehicle and arson convictions.
Donavan Lee Bigelow was sentenced to 2-7.5 years in prison for a guilty plea to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and the same sentence with 91 days credited for a guilty plea to fourth-degree arson. he also was sentenced to 91 days with 91 days credited for a guilty plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of April 4-11 in Liberty Township.
He also was convicted of being a habitual offender second offense by the court which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence. He also was ordered to pay $316 in fines and fees and $5,160 in restitution. Those assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and may begin while Bigelow is imprisoned.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Bigelow was "very busy" during the pandemic. In addition to these charges, it included him being charged with malicious damage to property less than $200, trespassing and violation of the stay at home executive order for his connection with an incident on March 31.
"He terrorized the Manton area and kept two police agencies busy. At the culmination of his crime spree, he will now spend at least two years in prison," Elmore said.
