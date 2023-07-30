MANTON — A man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash at the intersection of Old 131 and U.S. 131 in Wexford County.
According to a Wexford County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies were dispatched the two-vehicle crash around 2:40 p.m. It was reported that a semi tractor trailer and a pickup truck were involved.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the pickup driven by an 83-year-old man from Manton failed to yield and pulled into the path of the southbound semi driven by a 31-year-old man from Cheraw, South Carolina.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the pickup was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 78-year-old passenger in his vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Mobile Medical Response to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Information on her condition is not available at this time. The driver of the semi had minor injuries not requiring hospitalization.
The deceased driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.
A five-mile stretch of U.S. 131 was closed to traffic for three and a half hours while the crash was being investigated. The sheriff's office was assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police, Manton Fire Department, Cedar Creek Fire Department and MMR.
