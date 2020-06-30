Manton man now serving CSC sentence due to COVID

CADILLAC — A 64-year-old Manton who was sentenced this past April in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court for his connection with child abuse and criminal sexual conduct offenses is now serving his sentence.
Jimmy Allen Rollo Sr. pleaded no contest in February and was sentenced in April to one year in the Wexford County Jail to fourth-degree child abuse for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of June 1, 2015-Sept. 1, 2015 in Cedar Creek Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permitted the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
He also was sentenced to 11 months in jail after he pleaded no contest to one count of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of June 1, 2017-Sept. 1, 2017 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, Rollo Sr. had a charge of second-degree CSC dismissed.
At the time of Rollo's sentence, COVID-19 was shutting down many things and altered how the court and jail system operated. As a result, Rollo had his sentence held in abeyance and was placed on a tether until he could be housed safely in jail.
