CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Manton man accepted a plea recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court regarding his involvement with a criminal sexual conduct case.
Jamie Lee Gilde entered a no contest plea to an added count of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on April 13, 2022, in Greenwood Township. As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. At his sentencing, he faces up to two years in prison and/or $500 in fines.
The bond in this case was continued and sentencing should occur within the next few weeks.
