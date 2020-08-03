Manton man pleas in 2 CSC cases involving minors

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Manton man accepted two pleas Friday in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his connection to two criminal sexual conduct cases involving minor victims.
Nathan Christopher Helsel pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, for his connection with an incident on July 30, 2019, in Manton. He faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing. As part of the plea, four charges of first-degree CSC and one count of second-degree CSC will be dismissed at sentencing.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree CSC, multiple variables, for his connection with incidents occurring between the dates of July 1, 2016-July 3, 2016 in Manton. He faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing. As part of the plea, a charge of fourth-degree CSC will be dismissed at sentencing.
Also as part of both pleas, a sentence agreement was put in place that stipulates Helsel will serve a minimum of five years in prison and no more than 15 years with mandated lifetime sex offender registration. He also will have to complete sex offender counseling.
Since the Michigan Attorney General’s Office represented the people due to a conflict in the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office, both agreements included a provision that the AG’s Office will not prosecute other potential alleged acts that the AG’s office filed on May 21, but those victims will be allowed to submit victim impact statements when he is sentenced if they so choose.
The plea agreed to on Friday also allows the two sentences to be served concurrently.
Bond in both cases was revoked by the court per state law, but counsel for Helsel, Patrick Cherry, informed the court that he potentially was exposed to COVID-19 by someone he had contact with who was in contact with someone who was exposed to the virus. While the court had to revoke his bond, Judge William Fagerman instructed Helsel to inform the Wexford County Jail of the potential exposure.
Helsel was instructed by the court to turn himself in by 1 p.m. Friday, which he did, according to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
