MANTON — "If you build it, they will come."
Scott Chittle laughed as he quoted the 1989 American baseball film, "Field of Dreams," days after he opened his homemade skating rink for public use.
On Saturday, Chittle invited the community to use the rink from 4 to 8 p.m. free of charge, and he said the turnout was "unbelievable."
"There were 40 kids here on Saturday," Chittle said. "We had 34 skaters in the rink at one time. It was almost too much. I didn't know what to expect. It looks like it's going to be a raving success for the next couple of years."
At the end of December, the Cadillac News reported on Chittle's plan to build a 55-by-55 foot rink in the yard of his Manton home at 208 North Division St.
"Something to get off the couch," Chittle said at the time. "I needed to do something to get these kids out and about. Their parents, too. Plus, I'm 50 years old. This is a good winter exercise program for me."
He purchased a liner to hold the water (similar to a pool liner) and wooden paneling to enclose the rink. All told, he estimates he's spent around $1,400 on the project. Cedar Creek Township offered to provide the water to fill the rink, and Scott and Becky DeYoung donated 20 pairs of skates for kids to use.
When the story ran, Chittle was still in the process of putting the finishing touches on the rink and waiting for prolonged cold temperatures to freeze the ice thoroughly enough to accommodate skaters.
Today, the ice is like "glass," thanks to adequate cold and nightly applications of warm water with a homemade "Zamboni" device made of PVC pipes and a bath towel hooked to a hose, which melts bumps and imperfections accumulated during the day, effectively resurfacing the ice and making it smooth for the next day.
A number of people contacted Chittle after the story ran and offered their old skates for kids who don't have their own. One person from Traverse City even gave him a full-size hockey goal, sticks and a fairly expensive pair of skates — all worth an estimated $500, Chittle said.
On Saturday, even though the open house was officially scheduled to start at 4 p.m., by around 1 p.m., people already had started showing up.
By the time the open house began, Chittle said the rink was full of skaters. Since he didn't have enough skates for everyone, Chittle said they had to rotate on a timed schedule to give everyone an opportunity to use the rink.
Also during the open house, Chittle set up a bonfire for the adults to enjoy and served hotdogs, hot chocolate and other food. Chittle said a woman from Lake City offered to purchase all the food for the event.
"I noticed some parent standing there with grins on their face the whole time," Chittle said. "I said to them, 'hopefully this is one of those nights that creates a lot of memories.' One said that he thought it was."
The rink hasn't only had an impact on the community: Chittle's two children, 11-year-old Lillian and 12-year-old Cooper, fell in love with skating almost immediately after trying their dad's rink for the first time. Chittle said Cooper has even commented that he will be pursuing hockey alongside his other school sports.
Chittle said the reaction he received from the community, which has included countless positive comments and emails, is a sign of the interest people have in getting outside and doing something positive.
"Everybody needs something right now," Chittle said. "It was well worth it."
Chittle plans to keep the rink going at least through the next five to seven years, until his children turn 18. Next year, Chittle said he's considering ways to level out the yard so he won't have to use as much water.
Although people may use the rink anytime they like, Chittle said he prefers if they let him know in advance if and when they're planning to pay him a visit. That way, he can make sure the rink is ready and he has equipment for the kids, if they need it.
Anyone interested in learning more about the rink can contact Chittle at 810-625-7500 or through Facebook, at "Car Guy Scott Chittle." Although he received some donations of skates, Chittle said he could always use more, especially for kids in ages 7-10 years old. Anyone interested in donated used skates, sticks and pucks can drop them off at his place of employment, Betten Baker Chevrolet Buick of Cadillac, located at 1701 N. Mitchell St.
