CADILLAC — A 64-year-old Manton was sentenced recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court for his connection with child abuse and criminal sexual conduct offense.
Jimmy Allen Rollo Sr. was sentenced to one year in the Wexford County Jail for a guilty plea to fourth-degree child abuse for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of June 1, 2015-Sept. 1, 2015 in Cedar Creek Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permitted the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, three counts of second-degree CSC, a person under 13, were dismissed.
He also was sentenced to 11 months in jail after he pleaded no contest to one count of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of June 1, 2017-Sept. 1, 2017 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, Rollo Sr. had a charge of second-degree CSC dismissed.
He originally faced up to two years in prison.
Rollo Sr. defense counsel Bill Barnett declined to comment on his client's recent sentence.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said this case, like all cases involving criminal sexual conduct, are sensitive issues.
He said one of the victims, in this case, turned 16 this past January and three days before the next court date, she took her own life. In a note she left behind, Elmore said she spoke to the pain she carried inside for years. He also said she was a beautiful girl, daughter, and sister and her charming smile hid what she called “humiliation.‘
"Her case highlights the difficulty in these cases. Should we have forced the other victim through a trial? No," Elmore said. "It could have caused her more trauma. Plus, we must respect her voice on a resolution."
He also said sometimes the law is inadequate, but it is the law. Nothing can undo the sadness felt by those involved in this case, especially the victim's family, according to Elmore.
In March, Elmore said he wrote a letter to local legislators, Sen. Curt Vanderwal and Rep. Michele Hoitenga, suggesting amendments to the law that could help in future cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.