LAKE CITY — A visibly shaken mother addressed a Missaukee County judge with tears in her eyes during the sentencing Tuesday of a 45-year-old Manton man who sexually abused her two young children.
The mother, whose name the Cadillac News is withholding to protect all victims in this case including the children, said the events that unfolded during the past year are every parent’s biggest nightmare come to life. These were just some of the statements that were made Tuesday morning during the sentencing of Nathan Gary Christensen.
The mother said neither one of her children can sleep through the night. She is unable to comfort her children who she said scream when they awake. During her victim impact statement, the mother also asked what kind of a sick man could do what Christensen did to a child.
There was no answer given.
Christensen was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison and up to 50 years with 178 days credit each for two guilty pleas to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple variables, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Aug. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022, in Caldwell Township. The victims, in this case, were both minor children under the age of 5 and both are related to Christensen.
Christensen also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and the Missaukee County sentences are to be served concurrently. He also is subject to life-long electronic monitoring and reporting on the sex offenders registry.
Before 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore rendered his sentence that exceeded the guidelines, Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said the message should be clear that law enforcement is looking for these types of criminals and this type of activity will be discovered. He also said those responsible for this kind of activity will be held accountable.
The amount of material Christensen posted on a Russian website was large and brought to the attention of Homeland Security and local law enforcement by Australian and Canadian authorities. Den Houten said 936,000 images and 4,300 videos were found on one computer alone indicating this type of material had been shared for many years. It is believed there are many more victims, according to Den Houten.
He also said Christensen had created a studio for the production of child sexually abusive-related material in the bedroom of his residence. After Christensen’s sentencing, Den Houten said he believed the videos and images were downloaded to a single, file-sharing Russian website, so he was unable to say if Christensen was a major player in the world of child pornography. He also said he was not aware of Christensen receiving compensation for the production of the material he created.
Wexford-Missaukee Chief Public Defender Robert Champion, who represented Christensen, said his client has accepted responsibility for his actions and never denied what he did. He also said regardless of the sentence Elmore handed down to his client, he ultimately was given what amounts to a life sentence stemming from his recent conviction and sentencing in federal court.
After Christensen’s sentencing, Champion said he had no further comments.
Before he sentenced Christensen, Elmore said this case not only impacted the young victims but also their family. The ripples of this case will impact the young victims throughout their lives, in school and relationships, according to Elmore. They will need counseling, but Elmore said it was too early to tell exactly how this will impact their lives.
While the offenses Christensen was sentenced on were not related to the making of child sexually abusive material, there is no doubt the acts were done with the intent to create it.
“Child pornography is the spreading of a disease because it encourages further abuse,” Elmore said.
As part of the Missaukee County plea, five counts of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, three additional counts of first-degree CSC, multiple variables, and a habitual offender third offense notice were dismissed at sentencing.
In August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Christensen was sentenced to a 90-year term with the Bureau of Prisons and, if released, Christensen would spend the rest of his life on supervised release. At his sentencing in federal court, Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou denounced Christensen’s conduct as horrific. Jarbou stated that in her 25 years of experience as a lawyer and judge she had not seen anything like this before.
She said Christensen “abused trust in the worst possible way and did it for years and did it to multiple victims” with children as young as “3 days old and 3 months old.” Jarbou observed that the “exploitation will last forever” and that the children and their families will be impacted for the rest of their lives.
Jarbou announced that “a life sentence is appropriate,” and sentenced Christensen to 90 years to protect the community, punish him for his conduct, and send a message of deterrence to others who might contemplate sexually abusing children.
In September 2022, Christensen was identified by the Australian Federal Police as a collector of child pornography and a potential producer and contacted Homeland Security Investigations.
In October 2022, HSI and the Michigan State Police located Christensen and executed search warrants on his home and another associated residence. HSI and MSP then identified Christensen and recognized rooms in the home as the background of some of the images and videos.
Christensen was immediately arrested on state charges of criminal sexual assault.
Computer forensic examination disclosed hundreds of thousands of images and videos of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Michigan. Christensen was indicted by a federal grand jury in February and transferred to federal custody.
In total, eight children were identified in the federal case as victims and located. The victims were as young as 3 days old and 3 months old, and two of the victims had special needs, the press release said.
In March, Christensen pleaded guilty to three counts stemming from his federal case involving the production of child pornography. Each charge had a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a statutory maximum of 30 years. By law, the court was permitted to run the sentences consecutively for a combined maximum of 90 years.
In April, he had several charges involving CSC and possession of child sexually abusive material dismissed in Missaukee County but soon after had new charges filed against him. Those new charges are the offenses Christensen pleaded to in Missaukee County. When the new offenses were filed, Den Houten said it was filed without Child Sexually Abusive Material counts due to Child Sexually Abusive Material charges filed and pleaded to in federal court.
In addition to the dismissal of those charges and the habitual offender notice, there was the agreement for the sentence, in this case, to run concurrent to the sentence in federal court.
The Missaukee County Prosecutor’s office worked with the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids to reach this resolution, which respected the family’s wishes and ensured a lengthy prison sentence, according to a release by Den Houten’s Office.
