LAKE CITY — A 52-year-old Manton man was sentenced to prison recently after he accepted a February plea in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court for his connection with a criminal sexual conduct-related case.
Matthew James Hudson was sentenced to at least 80 months in prison and up to 15 years in prison for a no contest plea to second-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older, for his connection with incidents occurring between the years of 2013 and 2016 in Missaukee County’s Reeder Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
In addition to his prison sentence, court records indicated Hudson was subject to lifetime monitoring on the sex offender’s registry. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection of fines also may begin while incarcerated.
As part of the plea, two counts of first-degree CSC, one count of accosting children for immoral purposes, one count of second-degree CSC and a habitual offender third offense were dismissed at his recent sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.