Manton man sentenced on CSC offenses

CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Manton man who scheduled to stand trial in March on multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses instead took a plea instead and was recently sentenced in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Bruce Wayne Burns II was sentenced to 365 days in jail with six days credited after he pleaded no contest to two counts of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of April 6, 2015-April 6, 2018 in Manton. He faced up to two years in prison and/or $500 in fines. He also will have to register as a sex offender.
In addition to jail time, Burns was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and fees and was given 60 months of probation.
Burns originally was charged with three counts of first-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, one count of first-degree CSC, relationship and one count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older. As part of his plea, those offenses were dismissed at sentencing. Burns originally was facing up to life in prison on each of the first-degree CSC charges and up to 15 years for the second-degree CSC offense.
When Burns took his plea, Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said it was a difficult decision for his office to dismiss the more serious offenses, but it was only reached with the support of the investigators, the victim, and the victim’s guardian. He also said it can be difficult for young victims to face their abuser, especially when the person is a step-parent.
The victim, in this case, is in counseling and a stable home, and Elmore said in March his office wants to see the victim remain on the continued path of healing.
