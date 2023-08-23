GRAND RAPIDS — A 45-year-old Manton man, whose conduct was called “horrific” by a federal judge, will spend the next 90 years in prison after he was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.
Tuesday U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Nathan Gary Christensen had been sentenced to a 90-year term with the Bureau of Prisons and, if released, Christensen would spend the rest of his life on supervised release.
At his sentencing Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou denounced Christensen’s conduct as horrific. Jarbou stated that in her 25 years of experience as a lawyer and judge she had not seen anything like this before.
She said Christensen “abused trust in the worse possible way and did it for years and did it to multiple victims” with children as young as “3 days old and 3 months old.” Jarbou observed that the “exploitation will last forever” and that the children and their families will be impacted for the rest of their lives.
“The damage inflicted is life-long,” she said.
Jarbou announced that “a life sentence is appropriate,” and sentenced Christensen to 90 years to protect the community, punish him for his conduct, and to send a message of deterrence to others who might contemplate sexually abusing children.
“Mr. Christensen’s sexual abuse of innocent children is horrific,” Totten said. “This 90-year sentence does not begin to undo the harm he’s inflicted on our most vulnerable. No sexual predator who learns of Mr. Christensen’s fate should experience a moment of ease: we will find you and we will hold you accountable.”
In September 2022, Christensen was identified by Australian Federal Police as a collector of child pornography and a potential producer and contacted Homeland Security Investigations.
In October 2022, HSI and the Michigan State Police located Christensen and executed search warrants on his home and another associated residence. HSI and MSP then identified Christensen and recognized rooms in the home as the background of some of the images and videos.
Christensen was immediately arrested on state charges of criminal sexual assault.
Computer forensic examination disclosed hundreds of thousands of images and videos of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Michigan. Christensen was indicted by a federal grand jury in February and transferred to federal custody.
In total, eight children were identified as victims and located. The victims were as young as 3 days old and 3 months old, and two of the victims had special needs, the press release said.
In March, Christensen pleaded guilty to three counts stemming from his production of child pornography. Each charge had a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a statutory maximum of 30 years. By law, the court was permitted to run the sentences consecutively for a combined maximum of 90 years.
In June, Christensen pleaded guilty in Missaukee County to criminal sexual conduct charges and will be sentenced next month with the agreement that his state sentence will run concurrently with the federal sentence.
In Missaukee County, Christensen pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree CSC, multiple variables, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Aug. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022, in Caldwell Township. The victims, in this case, were both minor children under the age of 5.
As part of the Missaukee County plea, five counts of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, three additional counts of first-degree CSC, multiple variables, and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. In addition to the dismissal of those charges and the habitual offender notice, there was the agreement for the sentence, in this case, to run concurrent to the sentence in federal court.
In April, he had several charges involving CSC and possession of child sexually abusive material dismissed in Missaukee County but soon after had new charges filed against him. Those new charges are the offenses Christensen plead to last month in Missaukee County. At the time, Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said a new complaint was filed without Child Sexually Abusive Material counts due to Child Sexually Abusive Material charges filed and plead to in federal court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.