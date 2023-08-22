GRAND RAPIDS — A 45-year-old Manton man, whose conduct was called 'horrific' by a federal judge, will spend the next 90 years in prison after he was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.
Tuesday U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Nathan Gary Christensen had been sentenced to a 90-year term with the Bureau of Prisons and, if released, he would spend the rest of his life on supervised release.
At his sentencing Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou denounced Christensen’s conduct as horrific. Jarbou stated that in her 25 years of experience as a lawyer and judge she had not seen anything like this before.
She said Christensen “abused trust in the worse possible way and did it for years and did it to multiple victims” with children as young as “3-days old and 3 months old.” Jarbou observed that the “exploitation will last forever” and that the children and their families will be impacted the rest of their lives.
“The damage inflicted is life-long,” she said.
Read the full story in the Wednesday edition of the Cadillac News.
