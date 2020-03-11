Manton man sentenced to jail after deadly June crash

CADILLAC — A 62-year-old Manton man was sentenced to jail in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court Monday for his connection with a June off-road vehicle crash that resulted in the death of his ex-wife.
Alan Ray Kimbel was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 36 days credited for no contest pleas to operating while intoxicated third offense and moving violation causing death for his connection with an incident on June 18 in Liberty Township. He also was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 36 days credited for a no contest plea to driving while license suspended, denied or revoked for his connection with the June 18 incident.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the January plea, charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing death were dismissed Monday.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said witnesses saw a rolled over ATV near the intersection of North 43 Road and East 12 3/4 Road near Manton and upon checking to see if anyone was hurt discovered a woman deceased underwater in the ditch. He said the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office was called and their investigation led them to Kimbel who lived nearby.
In June, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said the name of the woman killed was 61-year-old Nanette Michele Kimbel.
Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor said last summer Nanette Kimbel and Alan Kimbel had been married but divorced sometime during the 1980s. Piskor said the former couple remained friendly over the years and had been reconnecting before the June 18 crash. Piskor said the crash is believed to be completely accidental.
“It was clear from his condition that he was uncertain as to what happened. As the court noted, these cases are difficult as there clearly is no intent to cause the death. The prosecution supported a jail sentence; however, due to the defendant’s age and health, we respect and appreciate the judge’s ruling and the experience behind it,‘ Elmore said. “The defendant and victim were in a relationship. Mutual friends and family were in court today in support of Mr. Kimbel.‘
In addition to jail time, Alan Kimbel was ordered to pay $958 in fines and fees and give three years of probation.
